MAYFIELD — Helen Cash Riley, 82, of Mayfield, died on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a homemaker.
She is survived by three sons, Johnny Cash Riley, Joey Riley, and Jeff Riley, all of Mayfield; three daughters, Mary Ann Hunter and Jennifer Smith, both of Mayfield, and Christy Gail Riley of Murray; a brother, Frank Cash of Nashville; three sisters, Jeanne Recktenwald of Louisville, Margret Bartlett of Nashville, Tennessee, and Dina Wink of Bowling Green; 13 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Riley; three sisters; and a grandson. Her parents were Rudy and Eutropia Hayden Cash.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Eric Riley will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Sotos Syndrome Support Association, P.O. Box 4626, Wheaton, IL 60189.
