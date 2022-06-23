LAVERGNE, Tenn. — Helen Marie Phill, 48, of LaVergne, Tennessee, formerly of Paducah, died at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Antioch, Tennessee. She was employed by Asurion as a computer analyst.
She is survived by her husband Jean-Phillip Phill of LaVergne; three sons, Jeffery Johnson of Clarksville, Jean-Phillip Phill, Jr. of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Jean M. Phill of LaVergne; two granddaughters; her father, James Thomas Johnson of Paducah, Kentucky; four brothers, James T. Johnson, Jr. of Spring Hill, Corey Jones, Michael Brown, and Jermaine Jones, all of Paducah, Kentucky; one sister, Jamesha Hughes of Mayfield, Kentucky; several nieces, nephews, cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Joyce Snipes Johnson.
Funeral services have been scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at New Greater Love Church of Paducah, Kentucky with Rev. LaRita Horton officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may also call at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
