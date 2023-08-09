Helen Morris, 91, of Paducah, passed away at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Helen was a retired bookkeeper for over 30 years and enjoyed cooking and custom candy making for family, friends and neighbors for many years. She loved her home and took much pride in taking care of it, inside and out. After retirement, she spent 10 years volunteering at the local nursing home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she made milkshakes and sundaes for the residents. When she moved to Paducah, she absolutely loved volunteering in the gift shop at Baptist Health Paducah for over 12 years and 6,000 hours. She was also a member of First Christian Church in Paducah.
She is survived by her sons, Brian (Kathy) Morris of Fanwood, New Jersey, and Greg (Debbie) Morris of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, David Morris of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Kaitlin Morris of San Francisco, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Todd and Ferne Rush; two sisters and three brothers.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at First Christian Church in Paducah with Jamie Eubanks officiating. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at First Christian Church in Paducah. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is handling local arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Christian Church, 415 Audubon Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
