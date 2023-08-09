Helen Morris, 91, of Paducah, passed away at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Helen was a retired bookkeeper for over 30 years and enjoyed cooking and custom candy making for family, friends and neighbors for many years. She loved her home and took much pride in taking care of it, inside and out. After retirement, she spent 10 years volunteering at the local nursing home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she made milkshakes and sundaes for the residents. When she moved to Paducah, she absolutely loved volunteering in the gift shop at Baptist Health Paducah for over 12 years and 6,000 hours. She was also a member of First Christian Church in Paducah.

Service information

Aug 10
Funeral Ceremony
Thursday, August 10, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
First Christian Church of Paducah
415 Audubon Drive
Paducah, KY 42001
Aug 10
Visitation
Thursday, August 10, 2023
9:00AM-10:00AM
First Christian Church of Paducah
415 Audubon Drive
Paducah, KY 42001
