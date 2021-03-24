BARDWELL — Helen Gene Terry Morgan, 90, of Bardwell, died on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Clinton-Hickman County ICF.
She was a lifelong member of Mississippi Baptist Church and worked as an office administrator for 30 years at the Department of Agriculture offices.
She is survived by a son, Brad Morgan of Bardwell; a grandson, Eric Morgan of Bardwell; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Billy Joe Morgan; a granddaughter; and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell with the Rev. Paul Crowley officiating. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hope Center, 1216 Paris Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.