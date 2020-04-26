EDDYVILLE — Helen Marie Yopp Pratt was born on June 15, 1947, in Savannah, Georgia and grew up in Paducah with her parents Clifford W. Yopp (Paducah) and Gertrude M. Smith Yopp (Tallahassee, Florida) along with her two younger sisters Karol Anne and Mary Jean Yopp. She attended St. Thomas Moore School (Paducah), St. Francis School (Tiffin, Ohio), and graduated from Saint Mary Academy (Paducah) in 1965. Helen attended college in Paducah and at Murray State University earning a degree as a Registered Nurse.
On May 25, 1968, Helen married Col. Charles W. Pratt (Oak Lawn, Illinois). They moved several times (Texas, Italy, and Maryland) before settling on Lake Barkley in Eddyville, Kentucky. Helen and Charlie raised four children: Cheryl Jean, Christopher William, Thomas Charles, and Amy Marie in Lyon County who have enjoyed return visits with Helen and Charlie’s nine grandchildren. Helen was a very loving grandmother to Evan and Amey Silcox with Cheryl and Edward Silcox in Anchorage, Alaska), Colton and Alyssa Pratt with Christopher and Erika Potter Pratt (Leander, Texas), Andrew, Abigail, and Anthony Pratt with Thomas and Laura Miller Pratt (Oxford, Alabama), and Aaron and Peyton Arndt with Amy and Steve Arndt (Westminster, Colorado).
Helen enjoyed working as an ER nurse at the John Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore, Maryland), as a labor and delivery nurse (Princeton, Kentucky), and as Hospital Administrator at the Kentucky State Penitentiary (Eddyville). It was after her retirement in 1997 that Helen began to do the things she enjoyed most.
Helen and Charlie loved to travel together to visit family, friends, and places. She appreciated beauty found in nature and was particularly fond of all trees, sunflowers, and hummingbirds. Helen was an award-winning quilter, a president of the Paducah Stitch and Quilt Guild, and a frequent visitor to the National Quilting Museum. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, painting, listening to music, singing, sewing and knitting. Many days she could be found visiting with her mother Gertrude, her sister Karol (John Phelps), and sister Jean (Timm Lotspeich) and nephew Daniel Hargrove in Paducah. Helen called her closest friends her “other sisters” and especially liked spending time with them playing cards or bowling with her competitive team.
Helen was devoted to Jesus from a very young age and held a deep admiration for His mother Mary. She was an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Eddyville and St. Paul Catholic Church in Princeton. Helen was also a volunteer at the Hope Clinic in Eddyville.
Helen passed away on the morning of Monday, April 6, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. A private funeral was held for Helen on Thursday, April 16, 2020 (Eddyville, Kentucky) and a Celebration of Life gathering is being planned to welcome all friends and family. Until then, please plant some sunflowers to help us honor Helen’s love and kindness.
