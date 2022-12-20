SMITHLAND — Helen Marie Ray, 81, of Smithland, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Salem Spring Lake Nursing Home.

Helen was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith.

Service information

Dec 21
Visitation
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Smith Funeral Chapel
319 E Adair St.
Smithland, KY 42081
Dec 21
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
12:00PM
Smith Funeral Chapel
319 E Adair St.
Smithland, KY 42081
