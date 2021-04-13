Helen Lucille Lovelace Anselm went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 2, 2021. Helen was born on July 13, 1926, in Charleston, Missouri, to Harold Robert and Helen Lucille Lovelace. She graduated from Charleston High School. She met her husband Bernard Joseph (Sonny) Anselm while in high school and later married on September 24, 1945. They recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
She went to work right out of high school as a bookkeeper for the Brown Shoe Company in Charleston, Missouri, until the family moved to Western Kentucky in 1964. In 1966 she went to work at Jimmies Market as a cashier until she retired in 1974 when they moved to La Center, Kentucky, where they decided to set down roots.
She loved and raised six children and was a beloved and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church of La Center. There was never a face that Mom didn’t know, she always had a smile for you even if you were a stranger. She never complained and when she was unable to walk and in a wheelchair, at church, she would go around and hand out birthday or anniversary cards or just talk to everyone.
Helen loved music and learned to play the clarinet and piano in high school. She also discovered a passion to sew which she learned from her Mother. Because of her love of sewing, she has always been involved in teaching anyone interested in how to sew, smock or quilt. Her other interest were crocheting, painting, working in ceramics, smocking, cross-stitch, and quilting. She has been recognized for her contribution of amazing, award-winning, smocked premie gowns and baby blankets to children’s hospitals including Kosairs where there is currently a framed one hanging in the hall at Kosairs Children’s Hospital in Louisville. She has also won numerous awards at the local fairs and Kentucky State and National fairs.
She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Bernard J. (Sonny) Anselm. six children, Kenny Anselm (Norma), Benny Anselm (Donna), and Mary Grief all of La Center, Gingy Sullivan (Gene) of Kevil, Patty Matuzewski (Mark) of Monkeys Eyebrow, Barbara Sullivan (Steve) of Kevil. Also, there are 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren with another to be born soon.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold Robert and Helen Lucille Lovelace; two brothers, John Edward Lovelace and Crawford Ashley Lovelace; and three grandchildren, Michael Wayne Anselm, Angela Marie (Angie) Grief, and Jereme Ryan (Slam) Anselm.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at St. Marys Catholic Church in La Center with the Rev. Emmanuel Udah officiating. Interment followed at St. Marys Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Helen’s honor to SLAMS Outreach Inc, c/o First Community Bank, PO Box 90, La Center, KY 42056, or ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
