SMITHLAND — Helen Loretta (Crouch) Henson, 87, of Smithland, passed away, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her home with family by her side.
Mrs. Henson was born in Tiline, on March 4, 1934, to the late Wallace and late Beatrice (Stevens) Crouch. Her four sons and family were very special to her.
She is survived by her four sons, Mike Henson (Melanie); Rick Henson (Shelia); Gary Henson; and Eddie Henson (Donna); sister, Joyce Belt; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henson; sisters, Nora Evelin Ramage, Mina Ramage and Junita Crouch; grandson, Stuart Henson; and her parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services with Jack Kee officiating. Burial will follow at Cothron Cemetery.
Condolences may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
