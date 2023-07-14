SYMSONIA — Helen Lee Williams Cox, 81, of Symsonia, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation.

Helen was born in Evansville, Indiana, on June 25, 1942, to Edward and Virginia Cook Williams. She enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking and woodworking. She had a knack for being able to build anything she set her mind to and was known to make beautiful cabinets. Helen’s family was the center of her world. She loved spending time with them and showering them in her love. Helen retired from Kendor Wood as a supervisor and then went on to work at Symsonia Elementary where she was known as “The Lunch Lady” until her retirement.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In