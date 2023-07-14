SYMSONIA — Helen Lee Williams Cox, 81, of Symsonia, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation.
Helen was born in Evansville, Indiana, on June 25, 1942, to Edward and Virginia Cook Williams. She enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking and woodworking. She had a knack for being able to build anything she set her mind to and was known to make beautiful cabinets. Helen’s family was the center of her world. She loved spending time with them and showering them in her love. Helen retired from Kendor Wood as a supervisor and then went on to work at Symsonia Elementary where she was known as “The Lunch Lady” until her retirement.
Helen is survived by one daughter, Keri Vaughan (Jason) of Paducah; three sons, Michael Baker (Angie) of Symsonia, Jeffrey Baker (Lisa) of Hickory, Jamie Cox of Paducah; one sister, Sharon Eichenberger (Walter) of Mt. Vernon, Indiana; one brother, Paul Williams (Carol) of Evansville, Indiana; son-in-law, Jeff Happe of Mt. Vernon, Indiana; six grandchildren, Sarah Baker, Christina Marks (Richard), Bridgette Brann (Jonathan), Maddie Will (Nick), Betsy Happe, Jonathan Vaughan (Katie); six great-grandchildren, Ty Hall, Chloe Brann, Cambria Marks, William Vaughan, Violet Vaughan and Henry Will.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Bernist Cox; one daughter, Leanne Happe; one sister, Virginia Foucault; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Tony Jones officiating. Burial will follow the service at New Sandhill Church Cemetery in Symsonia.
Visitation will be held from noon — 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Safe Family Resource Center c/o Symsonia Elementary, 11730 KY 131, Symsonia, KY 42082. Memo: Backpack Program.
