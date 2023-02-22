Helen LaVerne Brown, 85, of Paducah, formerly of Benton, passed away Tuesday Feb. 21, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was the daughter of the late Loal and Lora (Johnson) Hargan of Mounds, Illinois, where she grew up.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Helen LaVerne Brown, 85, of Paducah, formerly of Benton, passed away Tuesday Feb. 21, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was the daughter of the late Loal and Lora (Johnson) Hargan of Mounds, Illinois, where she grew up.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren T Brown, Sr.; five brothers and one sister.
LaVerne was a dedicated Christian of the Baptist Faith and had been active in the Kentucky Homemakers Association. She also wrote a column of community interest called Bernies Bits for local newspapers. She loved gardening, cooking, canning and sharing the bounty with the neighborhood. She was known for her sense of humor and was beloved by the staff at Parkview Nursing Home and Gaither Suites where she was known as “Mama”.
LaVerne is survived by her three children, Julie (Steve) Brown McClure, Tommy Brown, and Anthony (Joyce) Brown. six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday Feb. 16, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. Dr. Kenneth Brown officiating. Interment will be in Beechwood Cemetery in Mounds, Illinois.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Ray and Kay Hospice Care Center, Medical Center Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.