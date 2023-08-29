CALVERT CITY — Helen L. Pendergrast (Holley), 94, of Calvert City, passed away Aug. 26 2023, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
Helen was born on Jan. 5, 1929, to F.W. Doom and Vera L. Doom
CALVERT CITY — Helen L. Pendergrast (Holley), 94, of Calvert City, passed away Aug. 26 2023, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
Helen was born on Jan. 5, 1929, to F.W. Doom and Vera L. Doom
Helen enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting and quilting.
Helen is survived by five grandchildren; Jeff (Lori) Holley of Brownstown, Michigan, Brian (Carol) Holley of Wayne, Michigan, Jack (Shelby) Matthis of Jackson, Tennessee, Jennifer (Brad) Winberry of Humboldt, Tennessee, Bobby Matthis of Brownsville, Tennessee; four brothers, Hubert Doom of Paducah, Preston (Mary) Doom of Smithland, Lannie (Sherry) Doom of Paducah, and Allen Doom of Calvert City; two sisters, Deanna (Dwight) Smith of Paducah, and Dorthy Elbert of Elizabethtown; 18 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John L. Holley; her second husband; Lewis Pendergrast; one son, Larry Holley; one daughter, Brenda Matthis; one great-great-grandchild; her parents, F.W. and Vera Doom; two brothers, Thomas “Buster” Doom; and two sisters; Ruth Massey and Glenia Joiner.
Funeral services will be noon Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Smith Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Fairdealing Church of Christ Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Smith Funeral Chapel.
Online condolences may be left at smithfc.com.
