Helen L Davis, 97, of Paducah, passed away 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Providence Point Nursing & Rehab Center. Helen was a long time member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church and was the fourth oldest member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. Helen attended Draughon’s Business College and retired from Pay Less Drugs in Lone Oak where she worked as bookkeeper. Helen was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves Baseball and University of Kentucky Basketball teams.
Survivors include one daughter, Carolyn Lambert and husband, Monty; two sons, Jim Davis and wife, Lisa and John Davis and wife, Jackie all of Paducah; one sister, Edna Eoff of Washington; six grandchildren, Michael (Mary Ann) Davis, Kevil, KY, Ryan (Sara) Davis, Louisville, KY, Julie Shelton, Fayettteville, NC, Matt Davis, Paducah, Jonathan Davis (Paige), Powder Springs, GA Tyler Lambert (Jessi) Crofton, MD; nine great-grandchildren, Olivia Davis, John Michael Davis, Alexandra Davis, Grayson Davis, Elin Davis, Joseph Davis, Harper Lambert and Ellis Lambert. Several nieces and nephews.
