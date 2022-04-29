BENTON — Helen Sue King, 75, of Benton, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her home.
She was from housekeeping at Marshall County Hospital.
She is survived by three daughters, Anita Ford and Mary Sue King, both of Benton, and Christy King of Memphis, Tennessee; one son, Eddie Wayne King of Benton; three sisters, Joyce Tucker and Mary Ann Rives, both of Paducah, and Pam Lucas of Sharpe; 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward King; two brothers and three sisters. Her parents were Thomas and Johnnie (Barber) Coleman.
No services are planned.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
