Helen Jean Jefferson, 81, of Paducah, died on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was born in Paducah on March 29, 1939, to parents, Shelton and Mae Elliott. She enjoyed home renovations, shopping, feeding stray cats and her Pepsi.
Helen is survived by sons, Gary (Sandy) Jefferson and Michael Jefferson, along with many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Charles Jefferson and her parents.
Graveside Services will be private at Mound Cemetery in Monroe, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to any local animal shelter.
