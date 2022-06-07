GILBERTSVILLE — Helen C. Howard, 85, of Gilbertsville, died Sunday June 5, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by one daughter, Kathy Spillane of Ft. Worth, Texas; three sons, Michael P. Howard of Gilbertsville, Shawn Howard of Benton, and Danny Howard of Benton; five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Howard. Her parents were Charles P. Klump and Norah T. Browne Klump.
No services are planned at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
