ARLINGTON — Helen Ruby Hobbs Gibson, 91, of Arlington, died on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her home.
She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Clinton. She worked at Columbus Belmont State Park
Mrs. Gibson is survived by two daughters, Sharon Gibson of Arlington and Margaret Smith of Clarksville, Tennessee; two sons, Mark Gibson and Martin Gibson, both of Arlington; two sisters, Betty Jo Hudson of Hazel and Mickey Hovizi of River Rough, Michigan; a brother, Johnny Hobbs of Arlington; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Gibson; and a sister. Her parents were William and Mary Thomas Hobbs.
Services will be at 2 p.m. today, Feb. 21, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with Brent Kimbler officiating. Burial will follow at Burkley Cemetery.
Friends may call from from 11 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Burkley Cemetery, c/o Carolyn Sullivan, 121 CR 1050, Cunningham, KY 42035.
