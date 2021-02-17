ARLINGTON — Helen Gibson, 91, of Arlington, died on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements were incomplete at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
Updated: February 17, 2021 @ 9:25 am
