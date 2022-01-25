FULTON — On Jan. 11, 1922, this earth gained a special and spirited soul, Helen Fay Pharis.
She was born in Hickman County, the daughter of John Ray and Thelma Ailene Pharis.
She completed her earthly journey and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 21, 2022, 10 days after her 100th birthday. It’s comforting to know that she’s already brought joy and laughter to Heaven; because that is what she did to everyone’s lives that she touched while on earth.
Her life’s journey told a story of giving and a story of faith. Helen loved the Lord and was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church for 90 years.
Helen graduated from Beelerton High School in 1939. After working at several jobs in Fulton and Paducah, she ventured to Detroit where she worked at Packard Motors making World War II bomber parts. In 1944, she married Bernard Bostick, a handsome Navy sailor on active duty in the war. They were married for 62 years before his death in 2006.
After the war, they moved to the Bostick family farm where they welcomed two children, John Richard and Susan. With the exception of five years in California, Helen spent the rest of her life on that farm.
Helen was a phenomenal seamstress and avid quilter. She worked hard to produce beautiful and prolific flower and vegetable gardens. She earnestly cared for her family by canning or freezing vegetables and providing many delicious meals for family and friends, making sure everyone had their favorite food. She truly enjoyed her jobs outside the home but found her greatest joy as the homemaker for her family.
She enjoyed being a member of the Tri-County Homemakers and the Order of the Eastern Star where she was an active participant in both.
Helen was fiercely independent and did not want any help even though she lived a life of service to others. She was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her Mo. She enjoyed every moment spent with her family and made every attempt to make sure each one knew how much they were treasured.
She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband but leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Susan (Hadley), of Jackson, Tennessee; son, John (Lark), of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Allison (Andrew), of Brentwood, Tennessee; Stephanie Frye, of Jackson, Tennessee, Suzanne Seneker (Paul), of Nashville, Tennessee, Amanda Bostick, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Emily Bostick, of Richlands, North Carolina; great-grandchildren George Fowler, Mary Drew Fowler and Charles Fowler, of Brentwood, Tennessee; Samuel Seneker, Henry Seneker, of Nashville, Tennessee, Liza Bostick, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Riley Topolski, John Reid Topolski, of Richlands, North Carolina; sister, Dale Batts; special friend, Rene Bard; and devoted caregiver, Amanda Cabral. She dearly loved all her nieces and nephews and everybody loved her.
Funeral Services will be held at Wesley Methodist Church, 5421 Hwy 1529 East, on Wednesday at 2 p.m. with Steve Webb officiating and interment to follow in Wesley Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors from noon to 2 p.m. at the church.
Pallbearers will be Craig Batts, Chad Batts, Mark Batts, Andrew Fowler, George Fowler, Paul Seneker, Gary Stuart, and Sherman Walker. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Cabra, Brent Vaughn, and Kenneth Phillips.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.