BROOKPORT, Ill. — Helen Elaine Coram, 80, of Brookport, went home to be with the Lord at her daughter’s home surrounded by loved ones on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. She passed from a battle with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.
Elaine was born on Good Friday, April 11, 1941. She had previously worked at Peggie’s Dress Shop and Gwen’s Stout Shop in Paducah, Kentucky. Elaine was a life-long member of First Baptist Church in Brookport. She previously taught Sunday school class to 8- and 9-year-old children. She was a great prayer warrior and loved quoting scriptures. She loved to cook and bake. Elaine’s most prized possession was her family, especially her granddaughter, Whitney.
She is survived by her daughter, Leigh Ann Kepner (Jim), of Paducah, Kentucky; granddaughter, Whitney Leigh Shankle, of Paducah, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Sue Johnson, of Ypsilanti, Michigan; niece Mary Jane Holder, of Mokena; nephews, Gary Johnson of Ypsilanti, Michigan and Mark Johnson, of Jackson, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Helen Johnson; twin brother, David Wayne Johnson; brother, Warner Lee Johnson; first husband, Truman Emerson; second husband, Wayne Coram.
A special thank-you to Eddie Coram and Terry Coram for helping her around the house and visiting her as well as to Paula Benefiel and Angie Day for sitting with my mom. Thank you to Mercy Health Hospice staff nurses, social workers and PCAs.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with David Siere officiating. Burial will follow in Pell Cemetery in Brookport.
A visitation with the family will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, the family requests everyone to please wear a mask.
Memorial contributions may be given in Elaine’s name to First Baptist Church Brookport, 700 Pell Road, Brookport, IL 62910. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
