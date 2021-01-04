KEVIL — Helen Deloras Liner, 83, passed at her home Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
She was a member of Newton Creek Baptist Church. Helen retired from Broadway Untied Methodist Church in Paducah, where she served as a custodian.
Helen is survived by two sons, Rick Liner and his wife Cindy of Kevil and Bill Liner and his wife Marion of Kevil; two sisters, Paulann Rottman of Kevil and Gale Manning of Kevil; two grandchildren, Jessica Kahre and her husband Travis and Aaron Liner and his wife Tonya; and six great grandchildren, Ayden, Eli, Owen, Isley, Mia and Brayden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Liner; one son, Terry Liner; one brother, James Burnley; one sister, Alzada Hall; and her parents, Paul and Ada Dowdy Burnley.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 5, 2021, after noon.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Morrow Funeral Chapel starting at 1 p.m. with Rick Liner officiating. Interment will follow at Woodville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Easterseals of West KY, 801 North 29th Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
