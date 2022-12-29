METROPOLIS, Ill. — Helen (Bremer) Russell, 85, of Metropolis, was born on May 24, 1937, in Massac County, Illinois, the daughter of Edwin and Blanche (Stratemeyer) Bremer. She passed away at 4:05 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Preston Foster officiating. Burial will follow in the Temple Hill Cemetery.
Helen had worked at the Good Luck Glove Factory, the Peach Orchard, on the family farm, and took care of her family. She had served as the director of COPE food pantry and was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school, was the church custodian, and was active in the ELCW and LCW.
Helen married Donald L. Russell on June 27, 1954, at St. John’s Lutheran Church and together they celebrated 67 years of marriage before his passing on July 3, 2021.
Helen is survived by her sons, Stephen Ray Russell and wife Shelly, Gary Allen Russell and wife Dawn, and Duane Scott Russell; grandchildren, Matthew Logan Russell, Jon Michael Russell and wife Jenna, Jamie Lynn Duley and husband Pete, Jessica Lyn Gentry and husband Michael, Grace Yang and husband Ken, Miranda Perez and husband Jonathan, Sam Berres and wife Sarah, Hannah Bowling and husband Isaiah, and Sophia Kallos and husband Daniel; great grandchildren, Jasmine K. Marley, Jaelynn D. Marley, Ryan J. Marley, Sawyer Gentry, Drew Hudson Russell, Liam Yang, Selah Yang, Joelle Yang, Zachary Perez, Asher Perez, Lylah Perez, Josie Perez, Hezekiah Berres, Taliah Berres, and Ezeriah Bowling; brother, Lloyd Bremer and wife Carol Jean; sister-in-law, Mary Tucker; several nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Blanche (Stratemeyer) Bremer; husband, Donald L. Russell; daughters-in-law, Vonda (Mescher) Russell and Lana Russell; an infant son; an infant grandson, Kyle James Russell; brothers, Gerald Bremer and Harold Bremer; brothers-in-law, Cecil Russell and Ronald “Ronnie” Tucker.
Visitation will be held on 9-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, from at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made in Helen’s name to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 520 Ferry Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Russell, Jon Michael Russell, Pete Duley, Bryan Bunting, J.D. Haverkamp and Gary Verbarg.
