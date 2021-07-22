METROPOLIS, Ill. — Helen Bowman, 75, of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away in her home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, after a long battle with cancer surrounded by her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Chris Sielbeck officiating.
Helen was a dear wife, mother, and Memaw; she did not tread lightly in this world, but with fervent steps that made those around her take notice. Helen did exceptional work as a nurse for over 25 years and was a hard-fought advocate for every patient that ever came into her care.
She was an avid lover of animals, poker games, and sitting on her front porch with her great-grandchildren. There was nothing Helen cherished more in this world than her family; she loved everyone around her fiercely.
Helen is survived by her husband, Ronald Bowman, with whom she had just celebrated 59 years of marriage; her children, David Bowman, Samantha Bowman Hunt and Nate McCuan; grandchildren, Tabitha Shales, Kaci and Josh Featherston, Autumn and Matt Sutton, Lindey Hunt and Michael Mangold, Simon Bunting and Jay Hunt; great-grandchildren, Evan Hornback, Brodi Hornback, Kate Sutton and Jensen Featherston, and several nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Jefferson Monroe and Gracie (Salsberry) Flora; daughter, Rhonda Shales; sisters, Martha Reynolds, Peggy James, Wanda Sue McBride, Patricia Krueger; brothers, James Flora, Glen Flora and William “Bill” Flora.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Helen’s name to Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation Center-Resident Activity Fund, 4747 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001; or Shawnee Wellness Assistance Therapy Training c/o Shawnee Correctional Center 6665 IL-146, Vienna, IL 62995.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
