Heather Dawn Weaver, 42, of Paducah, died on Friday, June 4, 2021, at her home.

She was a member of Heartland Church. She was an ordained minister at the Church for the Beloved Lambs of Christ.

Mrs. Weaver is survived by her husband, John Weaver; a son, Bryce Weaver of Paducah; her mother, Mary Beauvais Kurek of Rapid City, South Dakota; three sisters, Erin Witchey of Wheeling, West Virginia, Tricia Benaly of Sacramento, California, and Lindsay Cook of Ewing, Missouri; two brothers, Nathan Cramer of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Andrew Cramer of Quincy, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother.

Services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Pastor Nate Williams officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Project Hope Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 125 Metropolis, IL 62960; or Families on the Spectrum, P.O. Box 3202, Paducah, KY 42002.

