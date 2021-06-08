Heather Dawn Weaver, 42, of Paducah, died on Friday, June 4, 2021, at her home.
She was a member of Heartland Church. She was an ordained minister at the Church for the Beloved Lambs of Christ.
Mrs. Weaver is survived by her husband, John Weaver; a son, Bryce Weaver of Paducah; her mother, Mary Beauvais Kurek of Rapid City, South Dakota; three sisters, Erin Witchey of Wheeling, West Virginia, Tricia Benaly of Sacramento, California, and Lindsay Cook of Ewing, Missouri; two brothers, Nathan Cramer of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Andrew Cramer of Quincy, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother.
Services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Pastor Nate Williams officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Project Hope Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 125 Metropolis, IL 62960; or Families on the Spectrum, P.O. Box 3202, Paducah, KY 42002.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message. You may leave a message and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
