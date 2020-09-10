Heather Lajoice McKinely Price, 35, of Paducah, died at 6:52 a.m. Sunday, September 9, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was employed by the Paducah City School System as a teacher at Emma Morgan Elementary and Clark Elementary.
She was a member of the Ninth Street Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Price III; a son, Ezekiel Price; her parents, Preston McKinely and Joyce Ann McKinely, all of Paducah; two sisters, Jamanda Johnson of Portland, Tennessee, and Tina Cope of Paducah; two brothers, Leo McKinely and Shawn McKinely, both of Paducah; her maternal grandmother, Ethel Johnson of Dresden, Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Carrie Lynn McKinely; her maternal grandfather, Tom Johnson; and her paternal grandparents, Nathaniel and Roberta McKinely.
Services will be at noon Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Ninth Street Church of Christ with Mark Rowe officiating. Entombment will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
A walk-thru visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home and from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.