Heather Hotard, 47, of Ledbetter, died on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Surviving is her daughter, Jessika Apperson; her father, Rickie Hopkins of Ledbetter; her mother, Jan (Randy) Copeland; her grandmother, Rosemary Hopkins of Ledbetter; and one aunt.
She was preceded in death by her uncle.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter with the Rev. Jack Russell officiating. Burial will follow.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
