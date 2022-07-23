Heather Hotard

Heather Hotard, 47, of Ledbetter, died on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.

Surviving is her daughter, Jessika Apperson; her father, Rickie Hopkins of Ledbetter; her mother, Jan (Randy) Copeland; her grandmother, Rosemary Hopkins of Ledbetter; and one aunt.

To send flowers to the family of Heather Hotard, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 26
Graveside Service
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
12:00PM
Oak Grove Cemetery (Ledbetter)
Hwy. 60
Ledbetter, KY 42058
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In