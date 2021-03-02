BENTON — Heather Hayden, 39, of Benton, died on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Marshall County Hospital.
She is survived by her mother, Holly Hayden of Benton; three sons, Hunter Schroader, Lake Robertson and Landon Robertson, all of Benton; a daughter, Lila Robertson of Benton; and two brothers, Sean Hayden of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Seth Hayden of Cincinnati.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Hayden.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home, with the Sean Hayden officiating.
Interment will follow in Maplelawn Cemetery in Paducah.
