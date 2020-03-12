BENTON — Hazel Mae (Ross) Rose, 94, of Benton, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Rose was a homemaker and a member of Hamlet Baptist Church.
Surviving are son, Steve M. Rose of Benton; three daughters, Judy Lovett, Janet Darnall and Sharon Inman, all of Benton; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Franklin Rose; and two sisters. Her parents were Loyd Ross and Lillie A. (York) Ross.
Service are scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Collier Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Glenn Cope officiating. Interment will follow in Hamlet Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. today, March 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hamlet Cemetery Fund, c/o Cindy Rose, 1725 Dunn Cemetery Road, Benton.
