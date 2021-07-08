Hazel M. McCaw, 93, of Paducah, passed away at 4:02 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Hazel was born in Sturgis on Friday, July 6, 1928, to William and Donna Belle Chambliss. She will be remembered as a lady who enjoyed life and never met a stranger. She and her husband, Jack, loved to travel and camp throughout the U.S. in their Airstream trailer. She was a member of Heartland Church where she worked with the children and volunteered with the ACTS Ministry.
Mrs. McCaw is survived by her daughter, Sandy Whitlock (Bob), of Paducah; her grandson, Jeff Norment (Susan), of Nashville, Tennessee; her great-grandson, Lee Norment (Anne); her great-great-grandchildren, Joseph and Katherine Norment; her sisters-in-law, Agnes Chambliss, Charlotte McCaw, Helen McCaw, and Lois Hester.
Mrs. McCaw was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jackie “Jack” Eugene McCaw; her sisters, Mary Frances House, Jewell Ruth Heinneman; her brothers, William “Bill” Eugene Chambliss, James Robert Chambliss, and Eddie Joe Chambliss.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Dr. Nathan Joyce and Rev. Bryan Phelps officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Heartland Church ACTS Ministry, 4777 Alben Barkley Dr., Paducah, KY 42001.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
