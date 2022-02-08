METROPOLIS, Ill. — Hazel L. Schaffer, 91, of Metropolis, passed away at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Reflections Memory Care.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m.Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. David Deem officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Hazel attended Lutheran Church of the Cross, where she was very active in the Dorcas Quilters and the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She was the first female bus driver in Massac County, worked alongside her husband on the farm, and while living in Florida worked at Publix for over 25 years. Hazel loved the simple things in life, like gardening, flowers, birdwatching, and her sheep. Christmas was Hazel’s favorite holiday. It made her happy to decorate the inside and outside of her home.
Hazel is survived by her daughter, Marla Pritchett and husband Steve; her son, Everett Schaffer; her granddaughter, Karen Wong and husband Eric; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, George and Maude Stokes; her husband, Millage H. Schaffer; her sister, Velda Yates; and her brother, Hillis Stokes.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Hazel’s name to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, Illinois 62959.
Music will be provided by Cathy Tilker, pianist.
Pallbearers will be Eric Wong, Adam Hughes, Paul Johnson, Bobby Konemann, Tim Henderson, and Gene Tilker.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve Becker, Bobby West, Steve Broughton, and Brad Stokes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
