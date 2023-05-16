KEVIL — Hazel June Holt Jerrell, 82, passed away Friday afternoon, May 12, 2023, at her home. She lived a full life with almost 63 years of marriage to her husband Donald Lee who passed away May 2, 2021. Through their years together, they had three children, Ronald Lee, Kendal Lynn, and Ladonna June. With Don’s work at TVA transferring to different plants, they lived in Clarksville, Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Russellville before returning home in 1983.
Hazel had a passion for playing cards and teaching others to play as well. In each town they lived, she left it with a weekly “gathering” of women who played bridge, rook, or sequence supporting each other and having fun. Along with her bridge club in Paducah, the Senior Center in Barlow, and First Friday Night Fun Night at her church, Kevil First Baptist, she stayed on the go playing that next game and enjoying life, until the Lord called her home Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.