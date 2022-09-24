BENTON – Hazel Lucille Powell Henson, 86, of Benton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah. 

Hazel was born on Oct. 16, 1935 to the late Lloyd and Nettie Collins Nimmo. 

Service information

Sep 26
Graveside Service
Monday, September 26, 2022
10:00AM
Lakeview Baptist Church Cemetery
-
Calvert City, KY 42029
