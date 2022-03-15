OZARK, Ill. — Hazel Harris, 90, of Ozark, died at 6:40 a.m. Friday morning, March 11, 2022, at her home.
She was employed for nearly 30 years at Choate Mental Health Center in Anna as a housekeeper, prior to retirement. She was a member of the First Pentecostal Church of Ozark.
She is survived by her daughters Jackie Pankey of Ullin and Romain of Paducah, Kentucky; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Trecie Loyd of Vienna.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Harris; a son, Rick Harris, four brothers and a great-great grandson. Her parents were Coy E. and Marie (Moak) Rodgers.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday morning, at 11 a.m. March 16, 2022, at the First Pentecostal Church of Ozark, 90 Locust Road, Ozark, Illinois. Jeff Treat will officiate assisted by Bart Loyd.
Interment will be in the Wise-Robinson Cemetery, north of Ozark.
Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Visitation will also be held Wednesday morning, from 10 — 11 a.m. March 16, 2022, at the First Pentecostal Church of Ozark.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, Illinois 62959; or to the First Pentecostal Church, 90 Locust Road, Ozark, Illinois 62972.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.