KUTTAWA — Hazel Gurley Demery, 98, died Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021, at Christian Care Center of Kuttawa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Effie Beecham Gurley; one brother, Laylon Gurley; one sister, Raymell Gurley Edington; and one niece.
She is survived by a daughter, Martha O’Bryan; two grandchildren, Debbie Greene and Randy O’Bryan; three great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and one nephew.
Funeral services were held Friday Jan. 29, 2021, at Calvert City Church of Christ with Lance Cordie officiating. Burial followed at Dixon Cemetery in Grand Rivers.
Dunn’s Funeral Home in Eddyville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hazel Demery Scholarship fund, c/o Terry Teitloff, 788 Hillcrest Dr. Smithland, Ky 42081 or Calvert City Church of Christ 4625 US HWY 62 Calvert City, Ky 42029.
