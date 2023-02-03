BROOKPORT, Ill. — Hazel D. (Douglas) Davis, 85 of Brookport, met her Lord and Savior face to face at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Misty Meadows with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Waldo Baptist Church with Rev. Jack Russell and Rev. Trad York officiating. Burial will follow in the Pell Cemetery.
Hazel was a member of Waldo Baptist Church. She retired from the Paducah Sun.
Hazel is survived by her children, Diane Leonard, Patti Kineman and husband Donnie, Johnnie Davis and special friend Kelly Massie-Harris, and Jamie Traversy and husband Ronnie; 7 grandchildren, Bonner Leonard (Heidi), Dr. Brian Kineman (Mayen), Adam Kineman (Erin), Josh Kineman (Amanda), Stanley Reed (Joni), Julie Davis, and Jensen Davis; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Harry Douglas; sister, Nancy Bozsa (James); brother-in-law, Vernon Davis (Sharon); sisters-in-law, Barbara Davis, Peggy Davis, and Ann Douglas; several nieces and nephews.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Flora (Neely) Douglas; husband of 55 years, John D. Davis; brother, David Douglas; son-in-law, Bonner Leonard; sister-in-law, Betty Jordon; brothers-in-law, Charles Davis and Kenneth Davis.
Visitation will be held 6 — 8 p.m. Monday evening Feb. 6, 2023, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home and from 9 — 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Memorials may be made in Hazel’s name to Waldo Baptist Church, 6970 Waldo Church Road, Metropolis, Illinois 62960; or HeartCry Missionary Society, P.O. Box 3506, Radford, VA 24143-3506.
Music will be provided by David Atwell, soloist.
Pallbearers will be Johnnie Davis, Bonner Leonard, Adam Kineman, Josh Kineman, Stanley Reed, Bryce Walker, Cole Walker, and Alex Finch.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Harry Douglas, Shane Douglas, Jackie Thompson, Keith Loven, Poncho Clapp, Ronald McDonald, and Gary Carrell.
