FULTON — Hazel Adean Byars, 100, of Fulton, died at 6:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Clinton-Hickman County ICF.
She was born on Oct. 8, 1920, to Cleave and Ester Buck Work of Dukedom. She married Ishmael Taylor Byars on July 23, 1937, and moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and subsequently Detroit, Michigan, where her husband worked as a mechanic before relocating back to the Pilot Oak/Dukedom area. Adean was fun-loving and lived each day of her life to the fullest, bringing joy to those around her. She was a huge fan of Kentucky Wildcat basketball and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. She attended Good Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Dukedom and was deeply devoted to her family and friends. Being born at the tail end of the last great pandemic, and less than two months after the ratification of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, Adean bore witness to and lived through, numerous history book events over the past century. Her wit, wisdom, love, compassion, and vivid recollections from her long life will be greatly missed.
Adean is survived by her sister, Barbara Wilson of Water Valley; nephew, Donald K. Wilson of Nashville, Tennessee; great-nephews, Benjamin Wilson of Viera, Florida, and Christopher (Jennifer) Wilson of Brentwood, Tennessee; and great-great-nephews, Charlie and Robert Wilson of Brentwood, Tennessee. Also surviving is her close friend, Mark (Melissa) French of Fulton, who Adean often watched during his childhood. Adean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her beloved Shih Tzu, Dixie.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Hornbeak Funeral Chapel in Fulton, with Fred Fahl officiating and remarks by Dr. Mark A. French. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery near Dukedom on the Weakley County, Tennessee, side of State Line Road.
The family requests that masks and social distancing be observed during services for Mrs. Byars.
The family also requests that any donations on Adean’s behalf be directed to Oak Grove Cemetery Fund in Dukedom, Tennessee, or the Good Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Dukedom.
Hornbeak Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
