CALVERT CITY — Hattie Eloise (Murphy) Pride, 87, of Calvert City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Putnam County Hospital in Greencastle, Indiana, surrounded by her family.
Born Feb. 25, 1935, in Daysville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Wesley Murphy and Leora Naomi (Haught) Murphy. Mrs. Pride was a homemaker and born with a green thumb. Her home and garden were immaculate, with her trellises full of roses reaching the top of the house. She was a member and Sunday school teacher at Wallace Street Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Melinda Sue (Pride) Wright, husband Brian of Calvert City; sons, Bobby Ray Sanders, wife Sandy, Johnny Lee Sanders, Howard Eugene Sanders, all of Indianapolis, Indiana, William Joseph Sanders, wife Michelle of Greenwood, Indiana. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Pride was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of over 50 years, Garry Eugene Pride; and daughter, Karen Louise Sanders.
Inurnment will take place in the Calvert City Cemetery Columbarium, Calvert City, at a later date.
Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Pride. Please share your messages of condolence with the family by signing her virtual guestbook at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
