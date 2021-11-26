MURRAY — Hattie Arnold, 75, of Murray, died at 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Arnold. Her parents were Robert and Ollie Mae Bragg Harris.
She is survived by her children, Keniesha Arnold, Harold Arnold II, Torrey Arnold, and Shane Arnold; sisters, Willie Thompson and Allona Young; and her brother, Claude Harris.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Friends call after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
