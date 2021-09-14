Harvey H. Slaton, age 97, of Paducah, formerly of Harrisburg, Illinois, passed away at 12:29 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Providence Pointe Healthcare Center in Paducah.
Harvey was born on July 16, 1924, in Eldorado, Illinois, to the late Henry and Anna (Stinson) Slaton. He was a veteran of World War II, serving with the Army in the Philippines and Korea. He was a graduate of the Ranken School of Engineering in St. Louis, Missouri. He also earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Mathematics from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.
Harvey married Norma Jean Alexander on Feb. 2, 1951, and they were married for 67 years. She preceded him in death on Feb. 26, 2018.
Harvey was employed by WEBQ Radio Station in Harrisburg, Illinois as chief engineer. Following his time there, he was employed by the Illinois Farmer’s Union until his retirement.
Harvey is survived by one daughter, Melissa Breeden and husband Robin of Paducah; two granddaughters, Alyse Treesh and husband Sammy of Nicholasville and Elena Wrye and husband Blair of Paducah; three great-grandchildren, Harrison Treesh, Norah Treesh, and Forrest Wrye, and his dear friend and former co-worker, Terry Edwards and wife Sheryl of Paducah who faithfully stood by his side and visited him until the end.
Harvey was a kind, humble and generous man. His family and his many friends will miss his gentle spirit.
Funeral services for Harvey H. Slaton will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Reed Funeral Chapel in Harrisburg. Rev. Russ Wilson will officiate and burial will follow in Sunset Lawn Cemetery. Military graveside rights will be conducted by the United States Army and the Harrisburg and Carrier Mills American Legion and VFW. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.- noon at Reed Funeral Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or The First Church of God of Harrisburg. Condolences may be left for the family at his obituary page at www.reedfuneral
