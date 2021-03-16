MURRAY — Harvey Joe Conaway, 87, of Murray, died at 5:10 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at AHC Nursing Home in Paris, Tennessee.
He was a lifetime entrepreneur with many ventures and businesses.
Mr. Conaway is survived by three daughters, Christi Walker and Michelle Winston, both of Murray, and Tammy Marshall of Sarasota, Florida; a son, Jeff Conaway of Oakhurst California; two grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by wife of nearly 45 years, Nanci Conaway, and seven siblings.
A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Elm Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Clint Gentry officiating.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
