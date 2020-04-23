Harry Russell, 80, of West Paducah, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He was a member of Newton Creek Baptist Church. Harry retired from USEC after 31 years of service.
He was a Navy Veteran. He enjoyed working in his yard and he loved his family dearly.
Harry is survived by two daughters, Renee Verbaere of Paducah and Cheryl. Chilton (Mike) of Benton; one sister, Emmagean Johnson of Holt, Michigan; four grandchildren, Mikaela Curtiss, Matthew Verbaere, Scott Verbaere, and Emily Holshouser and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Heflin; a brother, Tom Heflin; and parents, John and Virginia Heflin.
In compliance with health and safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Harry Russell Heflin will be private.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Newton Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 12800 Ogden Landing Road Kevil, KY 42053.
Morrow Funeral Chapel of La Center is handling arrangements.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
