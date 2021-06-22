KEVIL — Harry Lee Moss, 77, of Kevil, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at his residence.
Harry was born in Kevil on September 18, 1943, to the late Rudy and Dorothy Lee Moss. He was a member of Lone Oak Church of Christ. Harry married the love of his life, Mavis Jean Moss, on March 19, 1965. He retired from the McCracken County Road Department after 28 1/2 years of service. After his service with the county, Harry went on to operate a gravel pit with James Enlow Inc. for 13 years. Harry was honored as a Duke of Paducah as well as a Kentucky Colonel. In his lifetime, he enjoyed raising cattle and goats, as well as farming. Harry also loved all his close friends and family that he met at auctions he loved to attend.
Harry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mavis Jean Moss; daughter, Tanya Sue (Mike) Lockhart; three grandchildren, Whitney (Chris) Clemons, Dustin Moss and Lindsey Moss; two sisters, Betty (Pat) Robinson and Clara Browning; three brothers, Lewis (Sandy) Moss, Jimmy Moss and Doug Moss; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, James Robert Moss; brother, Teddy Moss; granddaughter, Susan Renee’ Ott; his parents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Harry Moss to Mercy Health Hospice: PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002 or to the Lone Oak Church of Christ Benevolence Program, 2960 Lone Oak Rd., Paducah, KY 42003.
