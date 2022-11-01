“Is your Dad home?” is the question our friends would ask before entering our childhood home.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, our father, Harry Charles Hinzman, entered his new home to be joined once again with his wife Delores, and daughters Rebecca and Amy Beth.
During holidays and special events, Dad filled our home with that wonderful aroma of polish sausage and kraut cooking in the kitchen, the aroma we hated as kids, but a recipe we try to replicate as adults to share with our children and grandchildren.
Our father, whom could once tear the Detroit yellow pages phonebook in half with his bare hands, softened a bit over the years. It was not uncommon for our father to have a special T-shirt made to honor an occasion with his sense of humor. The last T-shirt Dad wore, “Forever and 30 Days” are the tender words he and Mother promised each other when they married on Oct. 16, 1954.
Our father, Chuck Hinzman, who showed us strength and love, will always be remembered.
Chuck is survived by his three sons, Jeffrey Charles Hinzman of Brighton, Michigan, Harry Darrell Hinzman of Brighton, Michigan and Steven Paul Hinzman of Wixom, Michigan; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lone Oak is in charge of arrangements.
