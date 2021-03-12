AMARILLO, Texas — Harry Charles Gilbert, 90, of Amarillo, passed away on March 6, 2021.
Memorial services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at First Baptist Church Chapel with Robby Barrett officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.
Harry was born in Paducah, Kentucky on Feb. 11, 1931, to Elsie and Harry Earl Gilbert.
Harry earned his bachelor’s degree from Murray State, master’s in history from the University of Miami at Oxford, Ohio, and master’s degree in Library Science from the University of Denver. He retired from the University of Kentucky as the head of the college of architecture library. Harry moved to Amarillo four years ago.
Harry was a member of First Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Earl Gilbert; mother, Elsie Tucker Gilbert Ray and her husband Curtis Ray; wife, Mary Alice Gilbert; brother, Freddie Gilbert; and Sister, June Gilbert.
Survivors include his sons, Barry Gilbert and wife Amy, of Amarillo, and Harry Steve Gilbert and wife Mindy, of Richmond, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jeremy Gilbert and wife Emily, of Amarillo, Stephen H. Gilbert, of Amarillo, Allison Looper, of Amarillo, Samuel Gilbert, of Lexington, Kentucky, Stephen S. Gilbert, of Lexington, Kentucky, and Kailey Gilbert, of Richmond, Kentucky; and great-grandchildren, James Gilbert and Maggie Gilbert.
