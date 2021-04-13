MAYFIELD — Harold Wayne Droke, 71, passed away at Jackson Purchase Medical Center, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
He attended High Point Baptist Church in Mayfield. He was employed by Velparaiso Construction Company for many years in Indiana.
Fern Terrace of Mayfield had been his home for 23 years. A special thanks to Lou Dean Austin and her husband, Kenny, for her love and special care.
Harold Wayne is survived by one sister, Nancy Ogden and her husband Bill of Kevil; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron Franklin and Alice Malone Droke; two sisters, Frankie Ross and Janette Lovvo; and one brother, Gene Droke.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Morrow Funeral Chapel of La Center is handling arrangements.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent
to morrowfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.