KUTTAWA — Harold C. Travis, 80, of Kuttawa, died at 7:44 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Baptist Health in Paducah.
He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church and had been a residential contractor in Lyon County for years. He was preceded in death by one son, Danny Travis, two brothers, two sisters and three infant siblings. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Sue Bridges Travis, of Kuttawa; two sons David Travis and wife (Brenda) of Kuttawa; and Jon Travis and wife (Mandy) of Kuttawa, two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one brother, Eugene Travis of Kuttawa.
Private funeral services will be held at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Eddyville with Rev. Matt Grimes officiating and burial will follow in Kuttawa Cemetery.
