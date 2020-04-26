NAVARRE, Fla. — Harold Thomas Watson Jr, Tommy to those who knew him, passed away the evening of March 24th, 2020. He was 68 years old. Born August 29th, 1951, in McEwen, Tennessee, Tommy’s life was filled with amazing experiences and accomplishments, all of which paled in comparison to his deep and abiding love for his family.
In 1989, Tommy was elected a member of the Truck and Tractor Pulling Hall of Fame, marking one of the more believable stories in a career highlighted by truly unbelievable events. Tommy played in multiple bands throughout the Midwest and held a number of odd jobs before going to work for the Pinkerton Tobacco Company, where he would go on to manage thousands of special events including tractor pulls, monster truck shows, country concert tours, and fishing tournaments. Despite an amazing and varied career, Tommy would say his proudest accomplishments were his children, whom he loved dearly and supported unconditionally.
Tommy never met a stranger and never failed to have something to say, whether anyone wanted to hear it or not. He often said his one regret in life was not getting to spend more time with Anthony Hopkins, whom he once nearly ran over with his car.
Tommy is survived by his children, Tres and Sara; his grandchildren Finn and Keegan; his partner of many years, Robin Sebastian; her daughter, Jessie and granddaughter Raider; his mother, Lillie Watson; his brothers, Tony and James; and his sisters, Betty Roberts, Theresa Watson, Peggy Dotson, and Cecelia Farrell and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold, Sr. and his sister Joan and Emily Ann.
A celebration of Tommy’s life will be held later in the year in Paducah, Kentucky.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.