Harold Tackett, 52, of West Paducah, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home.
Harold was employed at Honeywell as a Project Manager. He was a Navy Veteran and was a member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church.
He is survived
by his Mother,
Maria Welter of Kissimmee, Florida; two sons, Joseph Robert Tackett of Paducah and Kaiden Malachi Tackett of Paducah; Two daughters, Alyssa Harris (Austin) of Kevil and Addison Marie Jackson of Paducah; a brother, Johnny Mann of Florida; two sisters, Angela Mann of Florida and Michelle McCarthy of Tennessee; and a granddaughter, Remi Lee Harris of Kevil.
Harold was preceded in death by his father, Harold Tackett.
Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center is handling arrangements. Due to COVID-19, services will be private.
