Harold B. Puckett, 95, of Mayfield, died at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
He was a retired contractor and farmer. He was a United States Navy Veteran of World War II serving in the South Pacific. He is survived by five children, Deborah and husband Bert of Stanford, Tim Puckett, Bardwell, Donna, Clarksville, Tennessee, Casey and wife Vicki, Mayfield, Cynthia and husband Mitch Mitchell of Newbern, Tennessee; four siblings, Wanda Ray, Mayfield, Kenneth and wife Marie Puckett, Possum Trot, Dolores and husband Jim Keeling, Newbern, Tennessee, and Frank and wife Marty Puckett, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and four great- great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Simpson Puckett; and one brother. His parents were Murry and Verbal Adams Puckett.
A memorial visitation will be held 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Private inurnment will follow in the Lowes Cemetery.
The Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
