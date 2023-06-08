MURRAY — Harold Prentice McReynolds, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 5, 2023. Born in Lynn Grove, on Nov. 8, 1933, to Oscar Prentice and Elma Lilly McReynolds. In his early years, he worked on the family farm and was an employee of the Tennessee Gas and Transmission Pipeline Company. On Sept. 16, 1956, Harold married the love of his life, Patsy Hurt in Corinth, Mississippi. The couple was happily married for 67 years. They became partners in life, business and worked alongside each other every day.
Harold is known for the heart and love he had for his family. He instilled values in his children and grandchildren of treating everyone with kindness, alongside a strong work ethic. He wanted his family to succeed and always encouraged them that they could do anything they set their mind to. Harold’s life message to family and others was “stay positive, smile, and have a good attitude”. His passion for his family was manifested daily by exhibiting a strong moral compass and radiating positivity. He equipped his family with confidence and the strength to accomplish their dreams. Throughout many heart-to-heart conversations, he always encouraged them to “work hard, be positive, and take time to live a little along the way”. Often as a silent reminder he would give them a thumbs up. Harold was a man of great faith and generosity.
Harold McReynolds was best known to Calloway County and the surrounding areas as owner of Corn-Austin. He was an astute businessman, with a one-of-a-kind personality. He and Pat dedicated their careers to Corn-Austin and the community they loved and served. Upon acquiring Corn-Austin in 1962 he and Pat expanded the business to four locations in Kentucky and Tennessee. Customers were treated as friends, and he never met a stranger. Harold led with the heart of a mentor, inspiring young people with life lessons, confidence, hard work, and determination. Corn-Austin was renowned as the best place to shop for five decades, offering the latest trends and top brands with unmatched personal service. The business won outstanding retail store accolades in the South. Corn-Austin was also recognized as being the oldest operating business in Kentucky. Thus, the reputation of the business became “not being the best because we are the oldest, Corn-Austin is the oldest because we are the best”.
While leading his successful business, Harold even raised cattle on his farm. He also served on the Board of Directors of Bank of Murray and Regions Bank. Upon retiring from Corn-Austin, he invested his time into the development of Hunter’s Pointe subdivision alongside L&H properties of Paducah with his business partner, brother-in-law, and friend, Larry Hurt. Over the past years, he could often be seen at Hunter’s Pointe on his John Deere tractor or having lunch at Hi-Burger. He was an avid fan of discussing politics and a savvy business investor in the stock market.
Harold McReynolds’ legacy is a life lived with integrity, humor, optimism and faith. He will be dearly missed by family, friends, lifelong customers, and the communities he served.
He was preceded in death by his son, Steve McReynolds; parents; brothers including Charles, Ace, Elwood, and Joe Pat McReynolds; sisters Faye Orr, Linda Smith, Evon Wilson; and half siblings, Hafford McReynolds, Arvis McReynolds, and Cloteil Henley.
Survivors include his wife, Pat McReynolds of Murray, Kentucky; one daughter, Lisa Gillman and husband David of Plano, Texas; one son, Greg McReynolds and wife Amy of Murray, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kailey Gillman Lawrance and husband Nick of Plano, Texas, Kristen “Blake” Hodge and husband Patrick of Coppell, Texas, Matthew McReynolds and wife Sydney of Murray, Kentucky, Bree Holbrook and husband Jordan of Orlando, Florida, and Chase Gillman and wife Alexandra of Waco, Texas; great-grandchildren, Madeline McReynolds of Murray, Kentucky, Kord, Eastin, Pace Holbrook all of Orlando, Florida, and Ella Grace Gillman of Waco, Texas; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Alan Miller officiating. Entombment will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 — 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Active pallbearers will be Matthew McReynolds, Chase Gillman, Richard Smotherman, Ken Miller, Patrick Hodge, Dan Foster, and Shawn Lucas. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Hurt, Jimmy McReynolds, Eric McReynolds, Keith Houston, Nick Lawrance, Grey Hurt, Mark Hurt, and Melvin Henley.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Steve McReynolds Character Counts Scholarship, c/o Murray Board of Education, 208 South 13th Street, Murray, KY 42071; and Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, K 66675-8516.
To plant a tree in memory of Harold McReynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.