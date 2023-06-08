MURRAY — Harold Prentice McReynolds, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 5, 2023. Born in Lynn Grove, on Nov. 8, 1933, to Oscar Prentice and Elma Lilly McReynolds. In his early years, he worked on the family farm and was an employee of the Tennessee Gas and Transmission Pipeline Company. On Sept. 16, 1956, Harold married the love of his life, Patsy Hurt in Corinth, Mississippi. The couple was happily married for 67 years. They became partners in life, business and worked alongside each other every day.

Harold is known for the heart and love he had for his family. He instilled values in his children and grandchildren of treating everyone with kindness, alongside a strong work ethic. He wanted his family to succeed and always encouraged them that they could do anything they set their mind to. Harold’s life message to family and others was “stay positive, smile, and have a good attitude”. His passion for his family was manifested daily by exhibiting a strong moral compass and radiating positivity. He equipped his family with confidence and the strength to accomplish their dreams. Throughout many heart-to-heart conversations, he always encouraged them to “work hard, be positive, and take time to live a little along the way”. Often as a silent reminder he would give them a thumbs up. Harold was a man of great faith and generosity.

