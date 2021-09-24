GRAND RIVERS — Harold Glenn Poss, 56, of Grand Rivers, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
He was employed by the Road Department of Livingston County. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by one son, Clifford Poss of Walton, Georgia; four daughters, Michelle Cox and Ashley Poss, both of Dahlonega, Georgia, and Brittany (Casey) Ingram and Ashley Poss, both of Dawsonville, Georgia; three sisters, Kathy Wilson and Gloria McDaniel, both of Loganville, Georgia, and Estelle (Mickey) Mayfield, of Commerce, Georgia; 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. His parents were Clifford Ray and Celia Jane (Stewart) Poss.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home. Jim Bob Greer will officiate. Interment with Masonic graveside rites will be in Dixon Cemetery, Grand Rivers.
Friends may call from noon — 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
